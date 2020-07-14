Adoption of Confirmation Hearing Report for Unification Minister Nominee Delayed

Photo : YONHAP News

The adoption of a confirmation hearing report for the unification minister nominee has been delayed, as the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) demands additional documents to explain why the nominee's son was exempt from mandatory military service.The UFP requested that the parliamentary foreign affairs and unification committee convene at 4:00 p.m., instead of 10:00 a.m. as previously scheduled.The main opposition says it will not support the report unless Lee In-young provides his son's entire medical record related to his exemption for ankylosing spondylitis, a rare form of arthritis that affects the spine.Lee has so far agreed to submit only computed tomography(CT) scans from the Military Manpower Administration.On a local radio program Friday, UFP Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon said it would be difficult to approve the nominee if his son was exempt from military duty for unacceptable reasons.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Youn Kun-young said on the same program that the submitted documents are sufficient and the nominee does not plan to submit any more records.