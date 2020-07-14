Defense Chief: Seoul Will Continue to Respect Role of UNC after OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense minister said Seoul will continue to respect the role of the United Nations Command(UNC) even after the conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON).Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo made the remarks in a message to UNC commander Gen. Robert Abrams Friday, marking the 70th anniversary of the UNC's establishment.Jeong vowed to develop ties between South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the UNC, the Combined Forces Command(CFC) and United States Forces Korea(USFK) based on the spirit of mutual cooperation and respect.The minister added that the UNC and South Korean military will maintain the armistice under close cooperation and that he expects continued efforts to achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.This comes as the two sides began discussions last year on the UNC's authority in the peninsula following the OPCON transfer.South Korea ceded operational control of its military to the U.S.-led UNC during the 1950-53 Korean War. The South regained operational control of its military during peacetime in 1994. But the U.S. still has operational control of the South's military during wartime.