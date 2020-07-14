At Least 5 Dead, 4 Injured from Heavy Downpour Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

At least five people have died and four others were injured from flash floods after heavy rains accompanied by strong winds hit South Korea.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 10:30 a.m. Friday, five people have died -- one in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, one in the southeastern city of Ulsan and three in nearby Busan.More than 200 people were displaced due to the downpour, a majority of them in the southeastern regions of Yeongdeok and Busan, with nearly 300 homes and private facilities flooded.Monsoon rains are expected to continue nationwide throughout Friday. A heavy rain warning has been issued for the eastern part of Gangwon Province with precipitation of more than 400 millimeters forecast through Sunday.More than 150 millimeters of rain are in the forecast along the east coast, and 20 to 60 millimeters for Seoul and the rest of the nation.