US Senate Passes NDAA Restricting Troop Reduction in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has passed a defense policy bill that contains restrictions against reducing U.S. troops in South Korea from the current level of 28-thousand-500.U.S. media reported that the Senate voted 86 to 14 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act(NDAA) for fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, days after the House of Representatives also passed the bill.The Senate version also prohibits the president from using authorized funds without congressional approval to reduce the number of American troops stationed in South Korea below the current level.However this will be allowed if two conditions certified by the secretary of defense are met. The reduction can happen if it is in the interest of U.S. national security and does not significantly undermine the security of allies in the region. The other is if the U.S. appropriately consults with allies including South Korea and Japan.The version of the bill approved earlier by the House additionally requires a reduction in the threat posed by North Korea.The Senate and House versions must be reconciled and voted on again by both chambers before being sent to President Donald Trump to sign or veto.Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon, in March, presented the White House with options to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea.