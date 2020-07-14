Gov't Allows Fans' Limited Access to Pro Sports Games

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will allow fans' limited access to watch professional sports games at stadiums starting this weekend.The Disaster Countermeasures Headquarters said Friday that up to ten percent of seats will be open for fans starting with the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) on Sunday.The same rule will apply to Korea Football Association(KFA) matches starting on August 1, while a decision is pending for the Korea Professional Golfers' Association(KPGA).This comes as professional sports games have been played without spectators to prevent further spread of COVID-19.Games in regions where clusters of infection are being reported, such as the southwestern city of Gwangju, which is subject to the government's level-two social distancing, will continue to be played without fans.Wearing masks and temperature checks will be mandatory before entry and fans will be asked to sit with at least one seat in between and not to cheer or eat during the games.