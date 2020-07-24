Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases for Friday Likely to Top 100

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase in COVID-19 cases in South Korea could exceed 100 on Friday, according to South Korean authorities.This is due to 32 confirmed cases reported on a Russian ship docked in the southern port city Busan and as a considerable number of infections is also expected among Korean construction workers who returned from Iraq Friday morning, 89 of whom are showing symptoms.In a Friday briefing, Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Central Disease Control Headquarters, said there's a high probability the virus tally for Friday to be announced on Saturday will surpass 100.He stressed that a three-digit jump should not lead to a misperception that the COVID-19 situation is getting worse and vowed to exert more stringent efforts to prevent community spread.If the government forecast comes true, it will be the first daily increase of more than 100 cases since April 1.