PM Vows Full Support for Rain Damage Recovery in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has pledged all-out government support to help with the recovery from the rain damage reported in the southern port city of Busan.Attending a parliament inquiry on Friday, Chung was asked by main opposition United Future Party(UFP) lawmaker Ha Tae-keung whether it is possible to review an immediate designation of Busan as a special disaster zone.The PM said it is regrettable that serious damage was caused by the downpour and promised all available government support for recovery efforts.He said disaster zone designation procedures used to be difficult and complex, but added that some changes had been made recently.Chung noted that such a designation connected to an infectious disease was carried out for the first time in the city of Daegu during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak and that related preparations for natural disasters always remain in place.