Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

PM Vows Full Support for Rain Damage Recovery in Busan

Write: 2020-07-24 16:46:18Update: 2020-07-24 17:20:17

PM Vows Full Support for Rain Damage Recovery in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has pledged all-out government support to help with the recovery from the rain damage reported in the southern port city of Busan.

Attending a parliament inquiry on Friday, Chung was asked by main opposition United Future Party(UFP) lawmaker Ha Tae-keung whether it is possible to review an immediate designation of Busan as a special disaster zone.

The PM said it is regrettable that serious damage was caused by the downpour and promised all available government support for recovery efforts.

He said disaster zone designation procedures used to be difficult and complex, but added that some changes had been made recently.

Chung noted that such a designation connected to an infectious disease was carried out for the first time in the city of Daegu during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak and that related preparations for natural disasters always remain in place.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >