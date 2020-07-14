PM Ensures Proper Investigation into Allegations against Late Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has assured that a police investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will be properly carried out.Speaking at an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Friday, Chung said there is no reason whatsoever to scale back, distort, and magnify the investigation, noting related organizations will fulfill the roles required of them under the law and do so in a timely manner.He said police and Seoul City are taking measures following the filing of the accusations by the alleged victim, adding that the central government is providing assistance in accordance with the law on the prevention of sexual violence.When requested by main opposition United Future Party lawmaker Lee Myoung-su to help reveal the truth behind the case, the prime minister noted the government will not be swayed by public opinion, but abide by the law.