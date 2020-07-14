Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

PM Ensures Proper Investigation into Allegations against Late Seoul Mayor

Write: 2020-07-24 17:43:16Update: 2020-07-24 18:45:14

PM Ensures Proper Investigation into Allegations against Late Seoul Mayor

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has assured that a police investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will be properly carried out. 

Speaking at an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Friday, Chung said there is no reason whatsoever to scale back, distort, and magnify the investigation, noting related organizations will fulfill the roles required of them under the law and do so in a timely manner. 

He said police and Seoul City are taking measures following the filing of the accusations by the alleged victim, adding that the central government is providing assistance in accordance with the law on the prevention of sexual violence. 

When requested by main opposition United Future Party lawmaker Lee Myoung-su to help reveal the truth behind the case, the prime minister noted the government will not be swayed by public opinion, but abide by the law.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >