Seoul's Prime Minister Calls for Ratification of ILO Conventions

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has stressed the need for parliament to ratify key International Labor Organization(ILO) conventions, calling it a promise with the international community.Responding to related questioning during a National Assembly interpellation session on Friday, Chung highlighted South Korea’s failure to follow through with a promise made with the European Union as part of a bilateral free trade deal.Attributing the scrapping of a comparative government bill under the previous parliament to the lack of related discussions among labor and business communities, Chung said there should be no further delay in ratification.Early this month, the Cabinet approved three of four ILO conventions which South Korea has yet to ratify since joining the United Nations agency in 1991 that are related to freedom of association, collective bargaining and the right to organize, and the prohibition of forced labor.In December 2018, the European Union(EU) launched a dispute settlement process under the South Korea-EU free trade agreement(FTA), claiming Seoul's delay of ratification was a violation of their trade deal.