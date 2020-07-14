US Seeks to Confiscate Over $2 Mln from Alleged Money Launderers for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has filed a lawsuit seeking to confiscate more than two million U.S. dollars from four companies suspected of laundering money for North Korean banks to bypass international sanctions.According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. on Thursday targeting four companies, including Velmur Management and Dandong Zhicheng Metallic Material.The two-million-373-thousand dollar legal claim accuses the companies of laundering funds that were allegedly used by North Korean banks to illegally access the U.S. financial system and procure goods for the North Korean regime.Velmur Management and Dandong Zhicheng Metallic Material were already sanctioned by the Justice Department for procuring Russian petroleum products for the North, and purchasing coal from the reclusive country, respectively.Multiple cover branches of North Korea’s Foreign Trade bank, which was sanctioned for facilitating transactions for actors linked to the North’s proliferation network, are also targets of the lawsuit.