Gov't Complex in Seoul Reports 1st COVID-19 Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A public official working at the Government Complex in Seoul has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a partial lockdown of the facility.Administrators of the complex in central Seoul said that an unidentified official working for a committee for the protection of personal information located on the third floor of the building tested positive for coronavirus on Friday afternoon.The staffer had been waiting at home for the test result. The staffer's mother was diagnosed with the virus earlier in the day. The official, who has been living with the mother, did not go to work since the previous day after displaying suspicious symptoms, including fever.Around 50 colleagues of the infected public servant were also sent home immediately as the third floor of the building was temporarily shut down.The committee's office, press room and a briefing room on the same floor were disinfected, while a media briefing scheduled for the afternoon was held online.This is the first time that an employee in the Government Complex at Gwanghwamun tested positive for COVID-19.Earlier this year, the Government Complex in Sejong City saw a cluster outbreak involving more than 20 officials of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.