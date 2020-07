Photo : YONHAP News

Five South Korean sailors who were kidnapped by an unidentified armed group in waters off the west African nation of Benin have been released.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Saturday the five Koreans were safely released from an area in southern Nigeria on Friday, around a month after being abducted in late June.Another abductee, a fellow sailor from Ghana, has also been released and handed to the Ghanaian embassy in Nigeria.The freed Koreans are in good health and currently at a safe location prepared by the South Korean embassy in Nigeria.They will be transported to Ghana if they desire as soon as flights become available.On June 24, an armed group attacked the Ghanaian-flagged Panofi Frontier tuna-fishing vessel in waters 111 kilometers from the Cotonou Port of Benin. Thirty crewmen were on board but only six were kidnapped.