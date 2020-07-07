Daily COVID-19 Cases Jump to 115-Day High

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The number of COVID-19 cases imported to South Korea from overseas surged to a record daily high on Friday. Due to an influx of infections from Iraq and Russia, South Korea added 86 additional imported cases on top of 27 locally-transmitted infections.Jim Bulley has more.Report: The daily increase of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has topped 100 for the first time in 115 days, according to figures released on Saturday.Many of the new infections are imported cases among Russian sailors and South Korean workers who returned from Iraq on government-arranged flights.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) announced the latest tally, saying that 113 new cases were reported throughout Friday.The accumulated total stands at 14-thousand-92.Of the new infections, 86 are imported including 32 Russian sailors and 36 Korean workers airlifted from Iraq. Eighty-one of the imported cases were detected upon arrival.An imported caseload of 86 is the highest since the first coronavirus patient was confirmed in South Korea on January 20. The previous high in imported cases was 67, recorded on March 29.Among the 27 new domestic transmissions tallied Friday, Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province each reported eleven cases tied to a church, a facility for the elderly and a military unit in Pocheon.Busan has added five more cases among maintenance workers who boarded a Russian vessel where the latest outbreak occurred.Forty-nine more patients have fully recovered and been released from quarantine, bringing the total number of cured patients to 12-thousand-866.Nine-hundred-28 patients still remain in quarantine with 15 in critical condition.The death toll stands at 298 with no new deaths reported Friday.Jim Bulley, KBS World Radio News.