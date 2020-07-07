Expert Panel Advises Against Probe Into Chief Prosecutor's Confidant in Collusion Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: An independent panel of legal experts has recommended the prosecution to stop investigating ranking prosecutor Han Dong-hoon in a collusion scandal involving him and a former reporter. The prosecution's investigation review committee on Friday held a meeting to issue its non-binding advice over the high-profile case, in which an inmate was pressured to provide incriminating information on a retired politician of the ruling camp to a reporter boasting his ties with the prosecution. The committee concluded that the former Channel A journalist should face trial for attempted coercion.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The case is at the center of a dispute between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl amid the government's campaign to curtail the power of the law enforcement authority.The justice minister wanted an unsparing investigation into the alleged collusion between a ranking prosecutor close to the prosecutor general and a now-fired reporter who sought incriminating information against former Health Minister Rhyu Si-min.The former Channel A reporter is accused of boasting his close ties with the senior prosecutor in order to pressure an inmate for a list of politicians his company allegedly lobbied.But with the expert review panel identifying the case only as a violation of journalist work ethics, the probe into the collusion scandal is expected to lose momentum.The reporter was fired from the television division of the conservative DongA Ilbo daily last month and arrested on charges of attempted coercion last week.The former journalist then fought back, revealing voice recordings of his conversation with senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon implicated in the scandal with him, in a bid to deny collusion allegations.Composed of legal experts, scholars and members of civic groups, the review panel was devised in 2018 to assess whether the prosecution's indictments are valid in a legal system where arraignment decisions are made without the participation of a grand jury.Ten of the 15-member committee voted against probing the senior prosecutor while eleven said he shouldn't be indicted. For the former reporter, however, 12 called for further investigation while nine voted for putting him on trial.The decision is non-binding, although the prosecution has mostly adhered to the review committee's opinions since its launch in 2018.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.