Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition United Future Party has urged a delay in the confirmation hearing for the nominee to head the National Intelligence Service (NIS).UFP lawmakers on the National Assembly Intelligence Committee issued a statement Saturday saying that nominee Park Jie-won has failed to submit answers to written questions for the hearing within the deadline and therefore the hearing should be postponed.They said the nominee made a unilateral notice saying he would hand in the materials by 10 a.m. Sunday, which is one day before the scheduled hearing on Monday.The lawmakers said this violates the Confirmation Hearing Act which requires the submission of papers at least 48 hours prior to the hearing.They argued that by allowing no time for materials to be reviewed, the nominee is trying to derail the hearing.