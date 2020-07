Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the ruling camp have protested the prosecution investigation review committee's recommendation that senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon not be indicted in a blackmail collusion scandal.Writing on social media, ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk pointed out that the panel opinion came even before the prosecutor was summoned for preliminary questioning.In another Facebook post, Rep. Hwang Hee-seok of the Open Democrats, a satellite party of the ruling Democratic Party, said it's time for "surgery" to fix the committee practices, hinting at the need for an American-style grand jury arraignment.In response to the criticism from the ruling camp, political commentator Chin Jung-kwon said it is Hwang who needs the surgery.