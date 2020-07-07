S. Korean Gov't Delivers 2 Million Masks to Africa CDC

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has delivered two million face masks to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to help with the COVID-19 response.According to the South Korean embassy in Ethiopia, a ceremony was held at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Friday to mark the donation of the humanitarian aid.The Africa CDC, which is the public health arm of the African Union, will distribute the masks to 28 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.The Seoul government has so far provided nine million dollars worth of supplies and funds to the Africa CDC including masks and test kits.It is also offering free quarantine support worth 26 million dollars to 42 African nations that have requested assistance.According to Africa CDC, over 787-thousand-500 coronavirus cases are reported on the continent as of Thursday, with nearly 16-thousand-700 deaths.Over 446-thousand patients have recovered from the disease.