Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported around 60 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, sharply dropping from the previous day's 113.The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Sunday, 58 more people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the accumulated total to 14-thousand-150.Forty-six of the new patients are imported cases, almost four times as large as the number of local infections.Most of the imported cases came from Iraq as 38 additional South Korean workers, who returned from the Middle East country last week, tested positive for the virus after 36 cases were reported the previous day.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll remained unchanged at 298.