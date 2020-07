Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds the total market value of all houses in South Korea surpassed five-thousand trillion won for the first time last year.According to the Bank of Korea on Sunday, the combined market value of all South Korean homes came to five-thousand-56-trillion-792 billion won at the end of 2019, up seven-point-four percent from a year earlier.The figure surpassed one-thousand trillion in 2000, two-thousand trillion in 2006 and three-thousand trillion in 2010. It exceeded four-thousand trillion in 2016 before hitting the five-thousand trillion won mark last year.The aggregate value-to-GDP ratio, which indicates the growth of the housing market compared to a country's nominal economic growth, also rose to a record high of two-point-64 last year – this indicates that the country's housing market grew two-point-64 times as much as the economy.