Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's auto production plunged to an eleven-year low in the first half of the year due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association on Sunday, the country's domestic auto production came to one-point-627 million units in the first six months of the year, down 19-point-eight percent from a year earlier.The figure represents the lowest since the first half of 2009 when the country produced nearly one-point-53 million units.The country's domestic sales of automobiles came to over 802-thousand units in the first half to post the largest since 2016, while auto exports plunged by 33-point-four percent to the lowest level since 2002.