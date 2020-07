Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is in the forecast for parts of the nation on Sunday, with heavy rains expected to hit the southern provinces again from Monday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast around five millimeters of rain on Sunday for the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and four to 40 millimeters for Seoul, Gyeonggi and other provinces.The weather agency said heavy rains of up to 200 millimeters will hit the southern regions and North Chungcheong Province on Monday and Tuesday. It warned of strong winds and lightning for most parts of the nation during the rain.The Ministry of Interior and Safety held an emergency meeting on Sunday morning to assess the damage of last week's heavy rains that hit the southern region and to check the readiness and measures to brace for more downpour forecast for Monday and Tuesday.