Trump: Ironclad US-S. Korea Alliance Vital to Peace, Stability

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has stressed its ironclad alliance with South Korea is vital to peace and stability in both Asia and the world.The White House said on Sunday that President Trump made the remark in a proclamation marking National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, which is observed each year on July 27th.In the proclamation, President Trump noted South Korea, once a decimated nation in the aftermath of the war, now stands as one of the world’s most vibrant, dynamic and economically prosperous democracies, and one of the U.S.' strongest allies.The president said the U.S. Armed Forces continues to proudly serve side-by-side with the Korean military.He added that this ironclad alliance, forged in war and reinforced by a shared love of liberty and deep ties of friendship, is vital to peace and stability in both Asia and the world.The proclamation had no specific message for North Korea unlike similar ones issued over the past two years.