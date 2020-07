Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rain is forecast for most parts of the nation on Monday, starting with the southern island of Jeju.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts up to over 200 millimeters of rainfall for North Chungcheong Province and the southern regions, and more than 150 millimeters for the mountainous areas of Jeju Island.The weather agency said the wet weather is likely to hit Jeju Island and the southern regions from Monday afternoon.Gangwon and South Chungcheong Provinces are expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters, while the Seoul metropolitan area and western parts of Gangwon Province are likely to see ten to 40 millimeters of precipitation.The weather agency said the monsoon rain is likely to continue into Thursday for many parts of the nation, calling for caution against strong winds and lightning during the storm.