Hyundai Heavy Fined 970 Mln Won for Exploiting Subcontractor Data

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's largest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries, has been fined 970 million won for exploiting technology data from its subcontractors.The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) said on Sunday that it imposed the fine on Hyundai Heavy for violating fair trade laws and ordered measures to correct the unfair trade action.The country's antitrust watchdog added it has filed a complaint against the firm and its executives according to the prosecution's request.According to the FTC, Hyundai Heavy exploited technologies used in the production of pistons that are mounted on ship diesel engines from its subcontractor, and secretly shared the technology with another subcontractor to cut the price of products supplied by the original subcontractor.Hyundai Heavy allegedly cut trade with its original subcontractor in 2017, one year after slashing the pistons' prices by passing the technologies to another subcontractor.The fine levied on Hyundai Heavy is the biggest-ever for acts of misusing technologies from other companies.