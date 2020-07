Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a commemoration at a war cemetery to mark the 67th anniversary of what it views as its victory in the Korean War.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Monday Kim visited the graves of fallen soldiers during the war to pay his respects on the occasion of the armistice anniversary.North Korea calls July 27 its “Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War”.In a floral tribute, Kim reportedly said the great service of the defenders of the fatherland during the war in the 1950s will shine and be honored long in history.The report said Kim also marked the anniversary by holding a ceremony on Sunday afternoon at the headquarters of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, and presenting newly developed commemorative pistols to leading military officials.