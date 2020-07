Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has slipped to 44.4%, marking a ninth straight week of decline.Pollster Realmeter surveyed two-thousand-516 adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, and found 44-point-four percent of respondents believe the president is doing a good job. Compared to the previous week, the figure was down point-four percentage points.On the other hand, 52-point-two percent of respondents had a negative assessment of Moon's performance, up one-point-two percentage points from the previous week.Moon's approval rating has been on a downward trajectory for nine straight weeks since the third week of May, when it posted 62-point-three percent.The survey commissioned by YTN and announced on Monday had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.