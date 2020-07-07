S. Korea Reports 25 New COVID-19 cases on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily toll of confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped below 30, in sharp contrast to the triple-digit spike seen over the weekend.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that 25 coronavirus cases were added, bringing the national tally to 14-thousand-175.South Korea had reported 58 new cases on Sunday, following 113 on Saturday (a 116-day high), driven by overseas arrivals from Iraq and Russia. The last time the country added more new cases than Saturday’s was March 31, when 125 cases were reported.Of the new cases reported on Monday, 16 were from overseas arrivals, that number also declining from 86 on Saturday and 46 on Sunday.The number of domestic transmissions dropped below 10 for the first time in a week at eight, with all eight cases coming from the greater capital region, including six in Seoul.Meanwhile, another person died from the virus, lifting the death toll to 299.