Defector Described Border Crossing in YouTube Video

Photo : YONHAP News

More is being learned about the North Korean defector who authorities believe recently crossed the border back to Gaeseong City, while under police investigation on rape allegations in South Korea.The defector in his 20s, identified by his surname Kim, is being probed as authorities are unable to contact him. His defection year - 2017 - also matches KCNA's report that the person had fled to the South three years earlier.Kim speaks of that defection in two YouTube appearances - on June 23rd and 26th - on a channel run by another defector. He says he decided to defect to South Korea after his work struggled with the closure of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex. He said he faced hopelessness as even his aunt - who had a thriving rice business and had helped him - returned to the countryside.Kim said he began the journey at around 3 p.m., crossing a field of mines after wrangling through high-tension and barbed wires. He said he then swam his way across the border in the direction of light. He estimated what he thought would take an hour took about seven and a half hours to reach the South.