Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head South Korea's spy agency has refused to submit university documents in order to clear allegations that he had fabricated his educational background.At his confirmation hearing Monday, National Intelligence Service director nominee Park Jie-won claimed he had transferred to Dankook University, two years after attending Gwangju National University of Education.But the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) suspects the nominee submitted false records claiming he attended Chosun University during the 1965 transfer process.Park is then alleged to have changed the school name to Gwangju National University of Education on record in 2000.UFP Rep. Ha Tae-keung requested Park's consent for the school records to be accessed, but Park refused, saying there is no need since he is not at fault.