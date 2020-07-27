Defector Believed to Have Crossed Border from Ganghwa County

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean man believed to have recently returned to the North is believed to have begun his defection journey at Ganghwa County in the northwestern city of Incheon.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said Monday that a bag thought to belong to the 24-year-old identified by the surname Kim was found in the area.Military authorities believe the man escaped through a drain located below barbed-wire fences along the border to avoid being spotted, before swimming back to the North.The defector Kim is reported to have swam south of the border into the region when he fled North Korea in 2017.As for Kim's suspected escape occurring on July 19, the spokesperson said an investigation is underway.On Sunday, North Korea announced that a defector, suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, illegally crossed the border north to Gaeseong on July 19, three years after fleeing the country.