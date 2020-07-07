Photos of US Teens Charged in Murder of S. Korean Professor Published

Photo : YONHAP News

Photos of two teens charged with murdering Arizona State University Professor Chae Jun-seok have been made public.On Sunday, various U.S. media outlets published images of 18-year-olds Javian Ezell and Gabrielle Austin, who were arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in Arizona on July 15.The teens face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and theft of means of transportation.The break in the investigation into Chae's whereabouts, a South Korean native who was reported missing on March 25, came after police in Louisiana found Ezell and Austin in Chae's vehicle with a third unidentified person.According to Fox News, law enforcement believe the teens committed the murder during an armed robbery, but that their motive remains unknown.Authorities found Chae's remains and related evidence on July 17 at a landfill in Arizona, following a two-month-long search.