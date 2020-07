Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans who have not been able to return to their schools or workplaces in China due to COVID-19 closures will be able to starting next month when their visas are issued.Meeting with South Korean media outlets in Beijing on Monday, South Korean Ambassador Jang Ha-sung said China has agreed to issuing three types of visas for South Korean students, workers and residents with a valid residence certificate.The visa issuance is scheduled to resume in early August.The ambassador said the two countries will need to further discuss visas for South Koreans whose residence certificate has expired.In late March, China had banned the entry of foreigners, including those holding valid visas and residence permits, in a bid to prevent the proliferation of the coronavirus via overseas travelers.