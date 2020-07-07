PM: Peace is Best Way to Repay UN Troops' Sacrifice

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Monday that establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula is the best way to repay the sacrifice and dedication of UN troops who fought in the Korean War.Chung gave a speech in a ceremony marking the day UN forces took part in the Korean War, saying the Seoul government seeks to uphold the will of war veterans and fulfill its responsibility for the security and peace on the peninsula.While noting the door to peace may at times seem far away despite UN troops' sacrifice and South Korea's efforts, Chung stressed that without peace, nothing can be done. He promised to explore new ways to achieve peace and start with things that can be done.Chung said the sacrifice of UN troops 70 years ago laid the foundation for South Korea's freedom, peace and prosperity, and that the country will continue to remember the UN spirit.The ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs was attended by some 200 guests, including U.S. Forces Korea commander Robert Abrams, U.S. ambassador Harry Harris and descendants of Korean War veterans.