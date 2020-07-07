New Unification Minister Vows to Create Bold Change

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's new unification minister Lee In-young has reported to work after being formally appointed to the post by President Moon Jae-in.Speaking to reporters on his way to the Seoul Government Complex on Monday, the point man on inter-Korean relations said that bold change needs to be created, and for this, strategic action is necessary.He said the unification ministry will make strategic moves and create very bold changes to play a central role in an inter-Korean era.Lee added that considering the importance of current times, he will gather wisdom and communicate profusely with ministry members to boost unity within the organization.When asked about his number one interest, Lee said he will immediately work to restore dialogue and humanitarian cooperation with North Korea, adding if trust is built in the process, that will lead to the implementation of cross-border agreements.No particular inaugural ceremony was held for the new minister as he went straight to work.