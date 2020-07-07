Two Defector Groups File Suit in Protest of License Revocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Two North Korean defector groups have filed a suit with South Korea's Ministry of Unification, protesting its revocation of their operating licenses.The Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea filed the suit on behalf of the two groups on Monday.The organization said the Fighters for a Free North Korea, led by North Korean defector-turned-activist Park Sang-hak, and another group led by his brother were promoting the North Korean people’s right to live and know by sending rice and propaganda leaflets in plastic bottles to the North.It added the government’s decision to revoke the two groups’ operating licenses is a disgrace and seriously harmed South Korea’s national status. It then urged the government to immediately stop repressing North Korean defectors and defector groups.The unification ministry revoked the licenses of the groups on July 17th, saying their activities put the lives and safety of South Koreans at risk, while harming the public's interest by escalating cross-border tensions.