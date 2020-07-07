UN Command Chief Highlights Need to Observe Armistice

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the United Nations Command has emphasized the need to abide by the armistice until lasting peace is achieved on the Korean peninsula.USFK commander Gen. Robert Abrams, who doubles as the chief of the UNC, made the remark on Monday while marking the 67th anniversary of the armistice signing that paused the Korean War in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty.Speaking at the Freedom House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom, Abrams noted nothing contributes more to the safety of South Korea than the international community’s will to implement the armistice, adding that has been an unchanged fact over the past 67 years.He also reaffirmed the U.S. Command’s will to achieve the goal of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.The U.S. commander assessed increased uncertainties surrounding the Korean Peninsula, contrasting it to the mood of "cautious optimism" this day last year spurred by the inter-Korean summit and the inaugural U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.