First Seoul City Hall-linked COVID-19 Case Reported

Seoul City has reported its first known case of a COVID-19 patient walking through its city hall.The metropolitan government said on Monday a man in his 50s, who had been working as an outside adviser, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.The man was not a regular staffer, and had recently attended a meeting in a conference room on the 11th floor of the main City Hall building. Some ten others are said to have been present.In response, the 11th floor was closed while employees working on the floor were sent home early with an instruction to be tested for the virus.The city also shut down some crowded sections of the building, including a café on the ninth floor and a snack bar on the basement floor, and banned people from entering the building without wearing a facial mask.The municipal government is seeking to identify other places in the building the patient visited and plans to take appropriate countermeasures, including testing people presumed to have made contact with him.