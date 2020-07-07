Spy Chief Nominee Regrets N. Korea's Criticism against S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s spy chief nominee has expressed regret over North Korea's persistent blaming of South Korea over stalled inter-Korean relations.Speaking at his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Monday, Park Jie-won said inter-Korean exchange and cooperation is needed, but Seoul faces the dilemma of seeking it while trying to resolve economic sanctions imposed on North Korea by the UN Security Council and the U.S.He expressed hope that improvement in South-North relations would lead to gains in Washington-Pyongyang relations. But he said it was regrettable North Korea was outwardly criticizing Seoul and remaining unresponsive to its invitation for cooperation, including on COVID-19 response.The nominee also said if he takes the role of National Intelligence Service director, he will ensure Seoul is not dragged by U.S. wishes but also that it does not ignores its ally's calls.Park noted actively pursuing inter-Korean exchange and cooperation that are outside of the UN and U.S. sanctions would be a good thing.