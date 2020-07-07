Justice Ministry-linked Committee Urges Decentralized Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid the ongoing power struggle between Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl, an internal reform committee affiliated with the justice ministry has offered up a set of recommendations on prosecutorial reform.In an advisory announced on Monday, the committee urged the prosecution to abolish the top prosecutor’s right to command investigations. It also advised the prosecution to appoint an outsider as its chief, from among “eminent figures of various backgrounds” including judges, lawyers and women.The committee added laws should be revised in a way that achieves a practical checks-and-balance system both between the ministry and the prosecution as well as among forces within the prosecution.Assessing power assigned to the top prosecutor under the current system as excessive compared to other countries, the committee said the right to direct investigations should be handed over to other senior prosecutors.Some senior prosecutors, however, criticized the recommendations, saying it is a call for a de-facto abolition of the top prosecutor’s job and replacing it with the justice minister.