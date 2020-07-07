Kim Jong-un: Nuclear Deterrence will Secure National Safety Permanently

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly said there will be no more war as the country's reliable and effective nuclear deterrence will permanently guarantee its national security and future.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim made the remark the previous day in a speech during a conference of veterans held to mark the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.Stressing the defensive nature of the North's nuclear program, Kim said the country developed nuclear weapons to win "absolute strength" to avoid another armed conflict.Kim said his country is now capable of defending itself in the face of any form of high intensity pressure and military threats from "imperialist and hostile forces," in an apparent reference to the United States.The Korean War ended in an armistice signed on July 27, 1953, leaving South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North calls the war the Fatherland Liberation War and considers the armistice signing as a victory.