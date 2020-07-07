Menu Content

N. Korea Says it Supports ARF's Peace Efforts on Korean Peninsula

Write: 2020-07-28 08:39:59Update: 2020-07-28 10:37:29

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking the 20th anniversary of its ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) membership, North Korea has expressed its support for the platform's efforts of achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and negotiations.
  
Pak Jong-hak, the director of Asian affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, said in a statement posted on the foreign ministry's website that the ARF's goals of achieving peace and security on the peninsula by building trust and fostering dialogue is fully in line with North Korea's stance.

Pak's statement is not considered an official statement from the North Korean foreign ministry, but it can be considered as the position of North Korean authorities as it was posted on the ministry's homepage.   

The ARF meetings are the only multilateral security event attended by North Korean officials. Ri Ho-jun, a North Korean diplomat in Vietnam, attended recent video conferences for ARF's Senior Officials' Meetings.
