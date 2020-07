Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has not recently seen his national security adviser Robert O'Brien, the highest-ranking presidential aid to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Speaking with reporters ahead of a trip to North Carolina on Monday, President Trump added he had heard that O'Brien was tested and that he will call him later.Earlier in the day, the White House in a statement confirmed O'Brien's positive COVID-19 test results, adding he was showing mild symptoms and that he has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site.The White House stressed there was no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president, adding the work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.O’Brien took on the role of National Security Adviser from John Bolton in September of last year.