UN Calls for Resumption of Inter-Korean Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has reportedly urged South and North Korea to resume dialogue on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of an armistice that ended the Korean War.According to the Voice of America on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko through a statement said the world body urges all the concerned parties to look back on the millions of soldiers and civilians who lost their lives during the war.The statement said the UN continues to call for the resumption of inter-Korean talks that lead to resolutions conducive to peace and prosperity for everyone.The spokesperson said that the 70th anniversary of the start of the war and the 67th anniversary of the armistice signing could serve as opportunities for related parties to enhance efforts to resume dialogue to realize sustainable peace as well as the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The spokesperson, however, said that lasting peace on the peninsula remains a "distant prospect."