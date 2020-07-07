Ex-USFK Chief: UNC Needed Even After Formal End to Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

A former commander of the U.S. Forces Korea says the United Nations Command(UNC) would be needed even after a declaration to end the Korean War.Vincent Brooks, who headed the USFK from 2016 and 2018, made the remarks on Monday during a virtual seminar hosted by the Korea Defense Veterans Association to mark the 67th anniversary of the armistice signing that paused the war in a ceasefire.Brooks said some may believe that a war-ending declaration will be the end of the UNC, but he believes that's an incomplete thought.The former USFK chief said a declaration of peace or a formal end to the war cannot happen simultaneously to an abrupt termination of the UNC's operation, adding the UNC, as a multinational organization, has an important role to play in terms of creating the conditions for peace.He added that while the UNC could be disbanded at an appropriate time, the decision should be made very carefully, adding the UNC could provide assistance in armament reduction and other activities needed for establishing peace.