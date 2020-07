Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported less than 30 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Tuesday coronavirus cases in the nation totaled 14-thousand-203 as of 12 a.m., including 28 cases confirmed throughout Monday.The number of imported infections hit double-digits for the 33rd consecutive day with 23 new cases, including 10 detected upon arrival.Domestic transmissions fell to an eight-day low of five with four of them from the greater Seoul area. Busan added one.The number of fatalities attributed to the virus reached 300 following the death of a 78-year-old patient on Monday.