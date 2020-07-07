Korean War Armistice Anniversary Remembered in US

Photo : YONHAP News

A moment of silence was observed in the U.S. on Monday to mark the 67th anniversary of an armistice signing that ended the Korean War.Former chief of the U.S. Forces Korea Walter Sharp and South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Lee Soo-hyuck were among those who attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.The ceremony was organized by the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation.While a small group of people was invited, no speech was given due to the COVID-19 pandemic concerns. Participants laid flowers at the memorial and paid their respects in silence.U.S. President Donald Trump had visited the memorial on June 25th to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the war.Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday tweeted that the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953, ending three years of war, adding it honors "all the brave Americans who sacrificed so much during that time".