Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean activists in New York have called for a halt to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.At a press conference in front of the United Nations Headquarters Monday, the group called the campaigns "unlawful" and in violation of the spirits of South Korea's Constitution and inter-Korean agreements that strive for peaceful unification.The group criticized some North Korean defector groups and human rights activists in the United States for propagating their 'obstinate claims' that Seoul's crackdown on the campaigns suppress liberty and rights activism.Stressing that Monday marks the 67th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, the group urged the U.S. government and UN member states to support the two Koreas in signing a peace treaty.