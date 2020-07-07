UFP Requests Moon Defer Appointment of NIS Director Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

Representatives of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) who sit on the parliamentary intelligence committee have urged President Moon Jae-in to defer appointing Park Jie-won, his nominee to head the state spy agency.UFP Representatives Ha Tae-keung, Joo Ho-young, Lee Chul-gyu and Cho Tae-yong said Tuesday that Moon should put off the appointment until a copy of a 2000 inter-Korean deal on Seoul's financial aid to Pyongyang is verified.The copy of the alleged clandestine agreement ahead of the historic 2000 inter-Korean summit was revealed by the UFP the previous day at Park's confirmation hearing for the post of National Intelligence Service director.In the alleged agreement, signed by then culture minister Park and his North Korean counterpart, Seoul agreed to pay Pyongyang three billion dollars over a period of three years.The UFP, which claims the copy was obtained from a former government official, said appointing Park without verifying the agreement could pose a threat to national security.The main opposition party also called on the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to agree to a parliamentary investigation into the matter.