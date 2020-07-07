Allies to Test OPCON Transfer in Upcoming Summer Joint Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. are set to test Seoul's readiness to take wartime operational control during their upcoming joint military exercise.In a report submitted to the parliamentary defense committee Tuesday, South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said it plans to carry out the second-stage Full Operational Capability(FOC) test as part of the allies' planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON). The first-stage Initial Operational Capability(IOC) test was completed last August.The FOC test would adopt a future command structure, in which a South Korean general helms the Combined Forces Command(CFC) and a U.S. general supports.The ministry said ally forces have been working closely to prepare for the upcoming joint exercises also aimed at further consolidating their combined defense posture against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. Their springtime combined exercise was shelved amid COVID-19 concerns.The details of the outdoor portion of the summer exercise - expected sometime next month - is still being planned with COVID-19-related precautions in mind, it added.