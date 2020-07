Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense chief has apologized for the escape of a North Korean man who was found to have re-defected through the heavily fortified border earlier this month.At a parliamentary defense committee meeting Tuesday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said he holds unlimited responsibility for the oversight, adding he had no words of excuse.Jeong, however, emphasized that the country's security posture is not as vulnerable as some would suggest, and is operating under a normal system.As for the defector's suspected escape through a drainage canal located below barbed-wire fences at the border, the minister said the man appeared to have sneaked through the steel bars blocking the canal without damaging them.